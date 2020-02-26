Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.81 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,596. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $95.07 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.18.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

