Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of TCF Financial worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 179.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 48,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,654,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter worth about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. 331,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,443. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

