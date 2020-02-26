Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. HSBC raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $1,242,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,077,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,936 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

