Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,422,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.86. The company had a trading volume of 375,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,732. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

