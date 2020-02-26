Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $6.67 Million in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.43% of Actuant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,961,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $11,080,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Actuant in the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,000.

Actuant stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,951. Actuant Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

