Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 16,101 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,838,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. 261,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $67.11 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 20,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,910,886.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

