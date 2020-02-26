Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 260,043 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $3,757,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $6,353,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,797,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

