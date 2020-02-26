Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.79% of Horizon Bancorp worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 159,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 2,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $747.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HBNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

