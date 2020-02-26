Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 84.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,669. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.