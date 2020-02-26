Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 11,893 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 91,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 432,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,632,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. 924,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.