Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 4,781 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 232,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.