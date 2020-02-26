Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,813 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,813 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after buying an additional 216,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,903,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 801,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,283,000 after buying an additional 101,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWI stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. 213,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,812. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 80.83% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

