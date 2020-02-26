Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

Shares of JLL traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.61. 151,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,963. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $124.01 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

