Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,012,000 after buying an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after buying an additional 378,227 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,588,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,870,000 after buying an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after buying an additional 418,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

PEG stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. 133,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,377. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.