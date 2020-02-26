NavCoin (NAV) Trading 19.6% Lower This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $189,119.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003951 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000623 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,991,677 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

