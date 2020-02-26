Navistar International (NAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect Navistar International to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Navistar International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navistar International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NAV opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

NAV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Navistar International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

