NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,464,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,478,000 after buying an additional 79,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 48.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. 641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

