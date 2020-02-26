Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $375.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lendingtree from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

Shares of TREE traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.93. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $281.01 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lendingtree by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 366,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 284,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 112.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

