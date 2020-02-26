Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.91. Roku has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,612 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,476 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

