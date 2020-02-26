Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Average Rating for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

AGLE opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

