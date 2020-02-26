Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 77.57% from the stock’s current price.

CSOD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

CSOD opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.75 and a beta of 1.12. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 40.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares in the company, valued at $105,193,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,003 shares of company stock worth $5,342,540. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 56.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,364 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $21,507,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $2,878,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

