Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Neenah worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Neenah by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $538,718.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.32. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.