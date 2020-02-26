Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,619 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Stephens started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,709. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $69,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at $837,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,890,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.