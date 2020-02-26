Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neoleukin Therapeutics an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NLTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.35 and a quick ratio of 26.35.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,017,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 119,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

