Nestree 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $362,231.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $362,231.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040422 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00070996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000849 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,795.55 or 1.00201641 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00054331 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000647 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000516 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.