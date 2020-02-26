Netbox Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $297,937.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $297,937.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0578 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00733560 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000577 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003382 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin's total supply is 74,739,444 coins and its circulating supply is 30,546,632 coins. Netbox Coin's official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Netbox Coin's official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

