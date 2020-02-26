Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $360.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $392.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

