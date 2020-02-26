NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetGear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetGear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in NetGear by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 4,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,922. The stock has a market cap of $627.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.57. NetGear has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetGear will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

