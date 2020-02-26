Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $80,360.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $80,360.00 and $6,958.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00492181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.70 or 0.06186367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00058783 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (CRYPTO:NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

