Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Leerink Swann

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price upped by Leerink Swann from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVRO. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $11.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,823. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

