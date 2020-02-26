Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Nevro updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NVRO traded up $8.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.69. 472,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,823. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95. Nevro has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.