New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 765,235 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,193,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

