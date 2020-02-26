New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,785. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

