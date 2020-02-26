New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 11,720 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,946. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

