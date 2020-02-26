New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 14,787 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of M.D.C. worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,414. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

