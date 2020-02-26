New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. 2,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $446.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.