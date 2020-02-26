New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,499,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 847,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 136,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth about $3,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 130,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.82. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.