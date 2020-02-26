New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,707 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of KBR worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 837.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KBR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,788,000 after purchasing an additional 493,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KBR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after purchasing an additional 399,094 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $9,706,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KBR by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 210,800 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

