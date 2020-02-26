New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Crocs worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,045,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Crocs by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.