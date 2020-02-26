New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of Callon Petroleum worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

CPE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,019,371. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $566.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

