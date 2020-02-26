New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Rapid7 worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rapid7 by 74.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rapid7 by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rapid7 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,342,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,290 shares of company stock worth $5,437,926 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.