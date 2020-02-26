New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIBK stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

