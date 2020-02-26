New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,479,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HWC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.81. 1,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

