New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.42 Million Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of CBIZ worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CBIZ by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $945,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,192.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $5,062,672. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.46%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

