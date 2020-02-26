New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ICPT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Shares of ICPT traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.01. 122,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,005. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,365.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $453,179 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

