New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.51 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after buying an additional 988,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 195,206 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 18.8% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after buying an additional 391,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.23.

THC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 363,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,694. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

