New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,448. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.65. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $102.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $51.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4888.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $661,097.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,243 shares of company stock worth $1,256,140 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

