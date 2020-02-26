New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Everbridge worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,356 shares of company stock valued at $10,718,967. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 101,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $106.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

