New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.97 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of KB Home worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. SunTrust Banks cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

KBH stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. KB Home has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

