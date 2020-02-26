New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $3.83 Million in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Norbord as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Norbord by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Norbord by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Norbord by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,457,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

OSB traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. 3,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.78. Norbord Inc has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of 1.92.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

